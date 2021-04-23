BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT - Paint The Sky With Blood EP Released Today

When matchless vocalist/guitarist Alexi Laiho and guitarist Daniel Freyberg joined forces with Waltteri Väyrynen, Mitja Toivonen and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto to form the explosive new metal pillar Bodom After Midnight, it was meant to mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Their sonic plans were massive - including an EP release in the spring followed by a full-length album later in the year. But this promising force ended far too soon in very late 2020.

The EP, Paint The Sky With Blood, was released today (April 23rd) via Napalm Records. It was recorded in Finland back in 2020, and now, the three-track piece embodies a whole new meaning. Paint The Sky With Blood is an overwhelming tribute to an outstanding artist and an exceptional sonic heritage and at the same time, a modern homage to the genre itself.

Bodom After Midnight: "Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out, so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish. Needless to say, we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and to unleash it the way he wanted it. It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself."

Check out all three tracks below:

“Paint The Sky With Blood”

“Payback’s A Bitch”

Where Dead Angels Lie” (Dissection cover)

Paint The Sky With Blood is available in the following formats:

- 10" Spined Sleeve Oxblood<

- 10" Spined Sleeve Inkspot Ox/Black

- 10" Spined Sleeve Black

- Deluxe Box

- 1 Digipak Mini CD

- Digital Album

Cover art by Travis Smith.

(Photo - Terhi Ylimäinen)