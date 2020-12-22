BODOM AFTER MIDNIGHT Update 2021 Live Schedule For Finland

Bodom After Midnight, featuring former members of Children Of Bodom, were forced to cancel most of their scheduled live dates for their Finnish homeland due to the ongong pandemic. They have updated their schedule for 2021, with more shows due to be announced in the coming weeks.

February

6 - Club Teatria - Oulu, Finland (with Stratovarius, Lost Society, Embraze)

March

13 - Radio Rock Risteily XXX - Helsinki, Finland

April

9 - Zemppi Areena / Z Rock - Kempele, Finland

July

22-24 - John Smith Rock Festival - Laukaa, Finland

Bodom After Midnight have signed an official worldwide (excl. Japan) contract with premier Austrian rock and metal label, Napalm Records.

Says the band: "We are far beyond thrilled to start working with Napalm Records. We feel that they can provide the best possible temple for a boulder called Bodom After Midnight to roll over all the archeologists who claim that metal music is on the brink of extinction. Since the world is more or less in a standstill state right now, we are spending all the time we’d normally spend on the road making new music. Our new family at Napalm is giving us the liberty to make music that you can bang your head to very soon.”

Thomas Caser, Managing Director Napalm Records adds: “Welcome Bodom After Midnight. I have been following the career of Alexi Laiho since the first COB albums and have always been a huge fan. It’s needless to say that we are delighted to finally work with such a talent and we cannot wait for the first bits of music to be unleashed to the metal world. This will be BIG!”

After nearly three decades, ten studio full-lengths, two live albums, hundreds of concerts, a Gold certification and many chart-breaking successes, legendary Finnish export Children Of Bodom closed one section and opened another thrilling brand new chapter in their musical career - carrying their well-known spirit and adding some exciting new elements. Vocalist Alexi Laiho and guitarist Daniel Freyberg have joined forces with Waltteri Väyrynen (formerly drummer for Paradise Lost), Mitja Toivonen (ex-Santa Cruz bassist) and live keyboardist Vili Itäpelto to form the explosive new metal project, Bodom After Midnight!

Named after a track on Follow The Reaper, the newly established supergroup already played their exclusive first live set, showcasing their inexorable musical intensity.

Bodom After Midnight on their plans for 2021: "As most of our gigs and touring plans for 2020 got cancelled, meanwhile we've been working hard on our upcoming full-length album that's supposed to see the light of the day in late 2021. To make the wait a little easier we want to give a treat to our fans and announce that we’ve just finished the recordings for two brand new bone-crushing and neck-breaking Bodom After Midnight songs! Needless to say we're absolutely thrilled about this and we can guarantee there's killer stuff coming up your way! Cheers and stay tuned for more info!”

Bodom After Midnight are currently working on some exciting new tunes and have entered their studio to record new material. Prepare for a new metal era. More to come soon.

Bodom After Midnight are:

Alexi Laiho - vocals

Daniel Freyberg - guitar

Mitja Toivonen - bass

Waltteri Väyrynen - drums