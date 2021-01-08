BODY COUNT Launch Fan Contest To Contribute To Next Official Music Video

January 8, 2021, 6 minutes ago

news heavy metal body count

Body Count have launched a video contest for their song “The Hate Is Real”, taken from their latest album, Carnivore. Fans can create and submit their own videos for the track and the band's favourite will be released  as the next official Body Count music video.

More details about the contest can be found here. Pick up Carnivore here.

Body Count are:

Ice-T – Vocals  
Ernie C – Guitar, backing vocals  
Juan Garcia – Guitar, backing vocals  
Vincent Price – Bass, backing vocals  
Ill Will – Drums  
Sean E Sean – Samples, backing vocals  

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)



