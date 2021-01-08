BODY COUNT Launch Fan Contest To Contribute To Next Official Music Video
Body Count have launched a video contest for their song “The Hate Is Real”, taken from their latest album, Carnivore. Fans can create and submit their own videos for the track and the band's favourite will be released as the next official Body Count music video.
More details about the contest can be found here. Pick up Carnivore here.
Body Count are:
Ice-T – Vocals
Ernie C – Guitar, backing vocals
Juan Garcia – Guitar, backing vocals
Vincent Price – Bass, backing vocals
Ill Will – Drums
Sean E Sean – Samples, backing vocals
(Photo - Dirk Behlau)