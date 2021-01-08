BODY COUNT Launch Fan Contest To Contribute To Next Official Music Video

Body Count have launched a video contest for their song “The Hate Is Real”, taken from their latest album, Carnivore. Fans can create and submit their own videos for the track and the band's favourite will be released as the next official Body Count music video.

More details about the contest can be found here. Pick up Carnivore here.

Body Count are:

Ice-T – Vocals

Ernie C – Guitar, backing vocals

Juan Garcia – Guitar, backing vocals

Vincent Price – Bass, backing vocals

Ill Will – Drums

Sean E Sean – Samples, backing vocals

(Photo - Dirk Behlau)