BODY COUNT Release Official Music Video For "Psychopath" Single Featuring FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's JOE BAD

Body Count conjures up visceral imagery and references to history’s most feared criminals in the music video for their newest single, “Psychopath”, featuring Fit For An Autopsy vocalist Joe Bad.

Directed by Jay Scorsese, the video pulls inspiration from fictional and real-life horrors, with references spanning from Jason Voorhees to Ted Bundy. Watch below:

“Psychopath” is Body Count's first new single since 2020’s “Bum-Rush”, which won a Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance".

The explosive track shows Ice-T and crew on maximum killing overdrive and primed for the next chapter of the legendary L.A.-based band’s 35+ year career. Longtime collaborator Will Putney (Knocked Loose, The Ghost Inside) produced the song, which was released today via Century Media Records.

Crank up “Psychopath” here; watch a lyric video below:

“Psychopath” is from Body Count’s forthcoming album, Merciless, the follow-up to Carnivore, which was released to critical acclaim in March 2020 - just a week before COVID shut the entire world down.

The band’s EU/UK Merciless Tour kicked off on June 5 at Mystic Festival in Poland and bring Body Count to some of the world’s biggest festivals and venues, across more than a dozen countries. After returning to the States, they’ll perform at Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Dates:

June

13 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic - Rock for People 2024

15 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock 2024

16 - Zagreb, Croatia - Salata Stadium

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

18 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

20 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock 2024

22 - Cophenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell Festival

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 2024

25 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

26 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

27 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

28 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2024

30 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

July

1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

2 - Glasgow, UK - Galvanizers Yard

September

28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

12 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

(Photo - Alessandro Solca)