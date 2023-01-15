BODYFARM Issue “The Swamp” Video

Dutch death metal institution Bodyfarm has unveiled their new video, "The Swamp". Directed and edited by Sebastiaan Spijker for Multi Media Music Video Production, the clip is the third to be revealed from the band's fifth album, Ultimate Abomination, set for international release on February 24th via Edged Circle Productions.

Lyrically, Ultimate Abomination focuses on psychological warfare. “Views from a violent and devastating psychological sight from the dark depths of our minds and human behavior,” expounds founding guitarist Bram Hilhorst. “You can parallel it to ‘wars in the battlefield of life itself.’ The songs are all stories in themselves, but all relate to this subject.” Thus, the title Ultimate Abomination is an apt summary of all the lyrics written by de Boer for the album.

Part and parcel with Bodyfarm's stellar songwriting across Ultimate Abomination is the album’s absolutely crushing production: very “live” and full-blooded, but polished just enough to exude maximum professionalism. Recording-wise, the drums for Ultimate Abomination were recorded by J.B. van der Wal at Soundlodge Studios, and the other instruments and vocals by the band at Studio Hilhorst. Mixing and mastering was done by Project Zero studios Belgium.

“We listen to different kinds of music in our genre, and this is also recognizable in the new songs,” Hilhorst continues. “The diversity of tempos and atmosphere is quite big. Old-school death ‘n’ roll to blackened death riffing, it’s all there, and we think the combination of it makes a unique sound.”

Cover by Daemorph Art:

Tracklisting:

"Torment"

"Symbolical Warfare"

"The Wicked Red"

"Blasting Tyranny"

"The Swamp"

"Carving Repentance"

"Empire Of Iniquity"

"Soul Damnation"

"Sacrilege Of The Fallen"

"Charlatan Messiah"

(Photo: Stefan Schipper)