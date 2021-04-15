BODYSNATCHER Unleashes Cover Of HATEBREED Classic “Smash Your Enemies” (Visualizer); Track Appears On Limited Edition Break The Cycle 7"

Melbourne, Florida-based brutal deathcore outfit, Bodysnatcher, today unleashes their punishing rendition of the Hatebreed classic “Smash Your Enemies”. The cover appears on the B-side of their limited edition "Break The Cycle" seven-inch, out today via eOne.

Comments Bodysnatcher drummer, Chris Whited, of the decision to cover the twenty-five-year-old anthem: “'Under The Knife' by Hatebreed was an EP that changed my taste in music growing up. Hatebreed paved the way for heavy underground music. Without them, bands like Bodysnatcher wouldn’t exist. We just wanted to pay respects to a band that we feel deserves it. We recorded a cover of ‘Smash Your Enemies’ back in October 2020 so we’re super pumped for people to finally hear it.”

View Bodysnatcher’s “Smash Your Enemies” visualizer below.

Bodysnatcher’s "Break The Cycle" 7", which includes previously released single, “Break The Cycle,” comes in two color variants - olive green (300) and coke bottle clear (300) - and is available here.

“Smash Your Enemies” visualizer:

“Break The Cycle" video:

Bodysnatcher - a name inspired by notorious serial killer Ed Gein - brings an updated and brutal formula to deathcore, infusing elements of hardcore and beatdown into their scathing hymns. The band currently consists of founding vocalist Kyle Medina, drummer Chris Whited, formerly of King Conquer, bassist Kyle Shope, formerly of Float Face Down, and guitarist Kyle Carter, formerly of Dealey Plaza and Beacons.

(Photo - Toddi Babu)