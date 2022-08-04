BOKASSA To Embark On European Tour In September

Hailing from Trondheim, Norway, hard rock trio Bokassa have made a name for themselves with their brand of hard-hitting, melodic, catchy punk and metal fused stoner riffs, straight from their first full length, Divide & Conquer (2017). During the Worldwired tour with Metallica, the band released the critically acclaimed Crimson Riders (2019). On top of this, the Norwegians were nominated for the prestigious Spellemann-Award for Breakthrough Of The Year in 2020.

Now, following the release of their latest album, Molotov Rocktail, Bokassa will finally embark on a European tour, together with Greek heavy rockers Planet of Zeus to present their untameable power live on stage.

Bokassa on their upcoming tour: "We are beyond excited to finally be able to go out on this European tour with Planet Of Zeus and play live again. While we’ve been playing Xbox, binging Netflix and listening to every podcast in existence, we have also been starved for live music. Now we are back on the road - we´ve waited a long time for this and are so ready to finally bring Molotov Rocktail to the people. Expect two overly hyped bands that are stoked as hell to be playing live music again."

Get tickets here.

Dates:

September

2 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

3 - Jyvaskyla, Finland - Lutakko

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus 7

6 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

8 - Hamburg, Germany - HeadCrash

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann's

10 - Wroclaw, Poland - Akademia

12 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

14 - Munich, Germany - Hansa 39

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Der Cult

17 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

20 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

(Photo - Kenneth Sporsheim)