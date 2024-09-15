BOMBUS Drop "Killer" New Single / Music Video

Swedish heavy rockers Bombus share their latest single “Killer”, the first track from their upcoming album Your Blood, out November 1st on Black Lodge Records.

Known for their powerful blend of metal, punk, and classic rock, on "Killer", Bombus once again pushes sonic boundaries delivering a raw, high-energy anthem that perfectly captures their signature sound. Fire up your reptile brain and blast this "Killer" track straight into your earballs here.

With Your Blood, Bombus ventures down a somewhat different path than before, marking the dawn of a fresh musical chapter. Yet fans need not worry; the essence of the band remains intact. The new album is classic Bombus with a twist — a blend of heavy metal and classic rock, layered with modern elements that reveal a band expanding its sonic horizons. While introducing a more melodic side not previously featured, the band's core sound — heavy, raw, and unmistakably Bombus — persists.

"We decided early to record Your Blood ourselves, without external influences," the band explains. This self-reliance allowed for a meticulous and unhurried recording process, with each member deeply involved. The production, handled by Petter Lithvall at Stigbergstudion, achieves a dynamic sound — thick, beefy bottoms, crispy highs, and punchy mids — all while maintaining clarity and space.

Still resonating with the band's foundational influences like WASP, Motörhead, and Metallica, Your Blood introduces hints of Sisters Of Mercy and Queens Of The Stone Age, merging with a classic rock vibe. The result is a Bombus that feels familiar yet refreshingly new, embodying what could be described as "metal 'n' roll."

Your Blood artwork and tracklisting:

"Killer"

"The One"

"No Rules"

"Take You Down"

"Your Blood"

"The Beast"

"Leave And Let Die"

"Carmina"

"Lo And Behold"

"Alone"

