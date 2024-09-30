BON JOVI Forever Book Coming Soon

Genesis Publications and Bon Jovi announce Bon Jovi Forever - a forthcoming book to celebrate the band's 40th anniversary.

Bon Jovi have given Genesis unprecedented access to their entire archive to take you on a thrilling journey through the band's phenomenal 40 years in which they have created 16 studio albums - with massive hits such as "Livin' On A Prayer", "You Give Love A Bad Name", "It's My Life" and "Have A Nice Day" - and performed more than 2,700 concerts to 34 million fans in over 50 countries.

"I never laid out a plan for what I wanted people to feel from listening to our songs. But when you're writing a collection of songs, it's often the ones that really resonate with you that stand the test of time and resonate with others. If a song is pure of heart, if it comes from an emotional place and is not just 'crafted', chances are the listener will take that story and make it their own." – Jon Bon Jovi

Exclusive text from Jon Bon Jovi will expound on the archive material, which includes handwritten lyrics, clothing worn on and off stage and in music videos, guitars, studio track lists, photographs from the band's personal collections, tour passes, posters and much, much more. In addition, a selection of the very best photography of the band - live, backstage, on tour and in the studio - will make this book the ultimate historical document of Bon Jovi.

Created with the full participation of Jon Bon Jovi and the band, Bon Jovi Forever will be published as an official signed and numbered limited edition book and boxed set that includes an exclusive 7” vinyl record.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, Bon Jovi, have re-released its classic compilation album, Greatest Hits.

Bon Jovi first unveiled Greatest Hits on October 29, 2010. Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 in addition to capturing No. 1 on the US Top Rock Albums Chart and the US Top Hard Rock Albums Chart. It also eventually earned a platinum certification from the RIAA and logged an impressive 352 weeks on the Billboard 200. Across the pond, it crashed the charts at No. 2 and reached quadruple-platinum status.

The album collects seminal anthems from the band’s first three decades, spanning everything from “Livin’ On A Prayer,” “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” “Always” and “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” in addition to a pair of songs specifically recorded for Greatest Hits: “What Do You Got?,” which became a top 10 hit, and “No Apologies.”

Bon Jovi recently achieved a coveted RIAA Diamond for their single “Livin’ On A Prayer,” recognizing sales of 10 Million certified units. This marks the band’s second career milestone following its Diamond status for their Slippery When Wet album. Throughout their illustrious career, Bon Jovi has sold over a combined total of 72 Million RIAA certified units to date including the album Crossroads (7x Platinum) and the singles “Wanted Dead Or Alive” (6x Platinum), “You Give Love A Bad Name” (5x Platinum) and “It’s My Life” (3x Platinum).

