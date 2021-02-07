BON JOVI Guitarist's PHIL X & THE DRILLS Release New Single "'I Love You' On Her Lips"

Phil X needs no introduction, having been an integral full-time member of Bon Jovi since 2016. Phil and his band The Drills released "Right On The Money" in June 2020. Now they are back with a brand new single, "'I Love You' On Her Lips", out now via Golden Robot Records.

"'I Love You' On Her Lips" features Phil X on guitars and lead vocals, Daniel Spree on bass and backing vocals, as well as Gary Novak on drums. Gang Vocals by Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr (Ace Frehley) and Marq Torien (Bullet Boys).

According to Phil X, "'I Love You' On Her Lips" is TOTAL Drills. A hooky, energetic, big guitar punch in the face with wit and a little silliness. Everyone knows someone who says one thing and feels another. This is that with a twist."

Phil X & The Drills have finished their fifth album, Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 2, which will be released in the near future on Golden Robot Records. Featuring a different drummer on every song, which reads like a who’s who with the likes of Tommy Lee, Liberty Devitto, Kenny Aronoff and Ray Luzier, the music promises to be extremely diverse.

Phil X and his band, The Drills have been enjoying a rapidly growing international fan base supported by the release of five strong albums: Kick Your Ass In 17 Minutes (2009), We Bring The Rock N Roll (2011), We Play Instruments N Sh!t (2012), This House Is Not For Sale (2016) with Bon Jovi and Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 1 (2019).

First a prolific session guitar staple in Los Angeles, California, recording with the likes of Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, Daughtry, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Cornell among many others (and even extends to playing with Canadian rock royalty such as Triumph, Aldo Nova, Our Lady Peace, Avril Lavigne, Theory Of A Deadman and more), Phil X became known for hosting the Fretted Americana web show that boasted over 50 million collective views!

In March of 2016, Phil was invited to Electric Lady Studios in New York to record guitars and background vocals on the Bon Jovi record, This House Is Not for Sale. The album was released later that year reaching #1 on the charts with the album artwork including Phil in the band shots, confirming his position in the band as an official member.

Phil X & The Drills are looking forward to delivering their "energetic guitar-driven rock that infects your senses with addictively great anthems" to the global masses!