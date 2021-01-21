BON JOVI Guitarist's PHIL X & THE DRILLS To Release "'I Love You' On Her Lips" Single On February 8

Phil X & The Drills will release their new single, "'I Love You' On Her Lips", on February 8 via Golden Robot Records.

Phil X needs no introduction, having been an integral full-time member of Bon Jovi since 2016. Phil and his band The Drills released their latest single, "Right On The Money" via Golden Robot Records in June 2020. Now they are back with a brand new single "'I Love You' On Her Lips", to be released on February 8.

"'I Love You' On Her Lips" features Phil X on guitars and lead vocals, Daniel Spree (bass & backing vocal) and Gary Novak (drums). Gang vocals by Steve Ferlazzo, Joe Lester, Matt Starr and Marq Torien (Bullet Boys).

""'I Love You' On Her Lips" is TOTAL Drills. A hooky, energetic, big guitar punch in the face with wit & a little silliness. Everyone knows someone who says one thing & feels another. This is that with a twist." - Phil X

Pre-order/pre-save "'I Love You' On Her Lips" here.

Phil X & The Drills have finished their fifth album, Stupid Good Lookings Vol. 2, which will be released in the near future on Golden Robot Records. Featuring a different drummer on every song which reads like a who’s who with the likes of Tommy Lee, Liberty Devitto, Kenny Aronoff and Ray Luzier, the music promises to be extremely diverse.