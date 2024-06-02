BON JOVI Join Spotify's "Billions Club" For The Second Time With "You Give Love A Bad Name"

The Bon Jovi classic, "You Give Love A Bad Name", is the band's second song to join Spotify's Billions Club. "Livin' On A Prayer" reached the milestone in January 2023.

The Billions Club playlist, launched in 2020, showcases songs on Spotify that have exceeded one billion streams, and artists achieving this milestone are presented with the Billions Club plaque.

Other artists to reach the billion stream mark include Guns N' Roses ("Welcome To The Jungle", "Sweet Child O' Mine", "Paradise City"), Metallica ("Nothing Else Matters", Aerosmith ("Dream On"" and Evanescence ("Bring Me To Life") to name a few.

"You Give Love A Bad Name" is the first single taken from Bon Jovi's breakthrough 1986 album, Slippery When Wet.

Bon Jovi's new album, Forever, will be released on June 7th and is now available for pre-order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Legendary" video: