BON JOVI Matches AC/DC, DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, And U2 With New Billboard Chart Entry

Billboard is reporting that Bon Jovi collects its 14th Top 10-charting effort on the "Billboard 200" as their new album, Forever, starts at #5.

The set earned 50,000 equivalent album units, of which album sales comprise 48,000 (it’s the top-selling album of the week and debuts at #1 on Top Album Sales), SEA units comprise 2,000 (equaling 2.31 million on-demand official streams of the 12 songs on the streaming edition of the set) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

The new album was led by the single “Legendary,” which reached the top 10 on the Adult Contemporary airplay chart (the band’s seventh Top 10 and highest-charting song on the tally since 2011) and the Top 15 on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking.

Forever’s first-week sales were supported by its availability across 11 vinyl variants (mostly color variants; three had collectible paper ephemera contained inside, one of which was a signed edition), four CD editions (a standard set, two with alternative cover art, and one that was signed), a cassette tape, a standard digital download album, and a deluxe digital download edition with two bonus tracks that was sold via the band’s official webstore starting June 8.

Bon Jovi made its Billboard chart debut just over 40 years ago, when the single “Runaway” debuted on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart dated Feb. 11, 1984. Two weeks later, the band made its Billboard 200 debut with its self-titled album entering the Feb. 25, 1984-dated list at #178, on its way to a #43 peak that April.

In total, Forever marks the 22nd charting album on the Billboard 200 for Bon Jovi. The band first reached the Top 10 in 1986 with Slippery When Wet, their first of six #1s. They have notched new Top 10s in the 1980s, ‘90s, 2000s, ‘10s (adding their latest leader with This House Is Not for Sale in 2016) and now the ‘20s.

Bon Jovi is the fifth group to achieve a newly-charting top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart in each of the last five decades, joining AC/DC, Def Leppard, Metallica and U2.

Bon Jovi's Forever is available for order here where fans can find exclusive colored vinyl options, CDs, cassettes, and limited edition signed copies. An extremely limited run of Ocean Waves colored vinyl will include a one-of-a-kind instant photo of Jon.

“This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Forever tracklisting:

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss The Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls Of Jericho"

"I Wrote You A Song"

"Living In Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

"Legendary" video:

"We Made It Look Easy" lyric video:

"Living Proof" lyric video:

"Waves" lyric video:

"Seeds" lyric video:

"Kiss The Bride" lyric video:

"The People's House" lyric video:

"Walls Of Jericho" lyric video:

"I Wrote You A Song" lyric video:

"Living In Paradise" lyric video:

"My First Guitar" lyric video:

"Hollow Man" lyric video: