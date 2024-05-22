BON JOVI's DAVID BRYAN Teams Up With Daughter GABBY To Launch "Let Me Ask My Dad" Podcast; Introduction Video Posted

Bon Jovi founding member and Tony Award winning composer, David Bryan, has teamed up with his daughter, Gabby Bryan, to launch the new podcast, Let Me Ask My Dad.

Each week they will be answering your questions on all of life’s trials and tribulations. Expect advice that will save lives, families and even a little bit of money for good measure.

Watch an introductory video below, and submit a question for David & Gabby at letmeaskmydadpod@gmail.com. Let Me Ask My Dad is set to launch May 28 on most major podcast platforms.