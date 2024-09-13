BON JOVI's "Livin' On A Prayer" Certified Diamond For 10 Million Units Sold; Greatest Hits 2LP Vinyl Now Available

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, Bon Jovi, have re-released its classic compilation album, Greatest Hits. It is available in various configurations at retail and through the artist store, including 1LP and 2LP variants on standard black vinyl and exclusive colors.

Bon Jovi first unveiled Greatest Hits on October 29, 2010. Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 in addition to capturing No. 1 on the US Top Rock Albums Chart and the US Top Hard Rock Albums Chart. It also eventually earned a platinum certification from the RIAA and logged an impressive 352 weeks on the Billboard 200. Across the pond, it crashed the charts at No. 2 and reached quadruple-platinum status.

The album collects seminal anthems from the band’s first three decades, spanning everything from “Livin’ On A Prayer,” “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” “Always” and “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” in addition to a pair of songs specifically recorded for Greatest Hits: “What Do You Got?,” which became a top 10 hit, and “No Apologies.”

Order on the group’s official D2C store here.

Bon Jovi recently achieved a coveted RIAA Diamond for their single “Livin’ on a Prayer,” recognizing sales of 10 Million certified units. This marks the band’s second career milestone following its Diamond status for their Slippery When Wet album. Throughout their illustrious career, Bon Jovi has sold over a combined total of 72 Million RIAA certified units to date including the album Crossroads (7x Platinum) and the singles “Wanted Dead Or Alive” (6x Platinum), “You Give Love A Bad Name” (5x Platinum) and “It’s My Life” (3x Platinum).

Greatest Hits LP tracklisting:

Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"Bad Medicine" (7" Version)

"Wanted Dead Or Alive" (7" Version)

"Bed Of Roses" - Radio Edit

Side B

"It’s My Life"

"Blaze of Glory" – Jon Bon Jovi (Edit)

"I'll Be There For You"

"Always" (Single Edit)

"Runaway"

Greatest Hits 2LP tracklisting:

LP1 - Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"It's My Life"

"Have A Nice Day"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

LP1 - Side B

"Bad Medicine"

"We Weren't Born To Follow"

"I'll Be There For You"

LP2 - Side C

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Blaze Of Glory"

"Who Says You Can't Go Home"

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

LP2 - Side D

"Always"

"Runaway"

"What Do You Got?"

"No Apologies"

(Pictured at top, L-R: Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe, Jon Bon Jovi)