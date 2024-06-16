BON JOVI Talks Opening Of JON BON JOVI's Nashville Bar / Restaurant - "Four Years In The Making, This Was A Parking Lot When The Dream Began"

Music legend Jon Bon Jovi is bringing his rock 'n' roll flair to the heart of Music City with the grand opening of JBJ's Nashville, a brand new bar and restaurant located on Broadway in downtown Nashville. JBJ's is set to be the talk of the town, attracting music lovers and fans from all over the world.

JBJ's Nashville is not only a new addition to the vibrant music scene in Nashville but it was also a historic milestone for the band. Bon Jovi is the first-ever rock band to have a bar in Nashville, and they're making waves with their unique blend of rock and country music. Bon Jovi is also the first rock band to have a number one country song with the hit "Who Says You Can't Go Home" featuring Jennifer Nettles.

The excitement surrounding the opening of JBJ's was palpable during the recent CMA Fest, where fans camped out overnight just to get a chance to step foot inside the bar on opening day. The anticipation was so high that even the Nashville skyline seemed to be rocking with excitement.

To celebrate the grand opening, Bon Jovi took the stage on Friday, June 7 for a private performance that had the crowd singing along to their favorite hits. The star-studded event was attended by a host of celebrities, including country artist Jamie O'Neal, Big Kenny, Jelly Roll, Brothers Jeremy and Ajay Popoff from the band Lit, Vince Neil, and many more.

During the festivities, Center Stage Magazine's Missy Wolf had the chance to chat with the guys about being the first rock band to have a bar in Nashville and even got the scoop on a very rare album. Missy also managed to settle a big Jersey dispute between Country Duo Gordon Brown and Reagan Richards (Williams Honor) by asking Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, and Hugh McDonald to weigh in on the "Pork Roll vs Taylor Ham" debate. Watch the interview below.

The bar, which was developed in partnership with BPH Hospitality, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nashville-based Big Plan Holdings, promises to be an electrifying experience, combining the best of rock 'n' roll and country music in a way that only Bon Jovi can deliver. With its prime location on Broadway, the bar is set to become a must-visit destination for music fans and tourists alike.

So, whether you're a die-hard Bon Jovi fan or simply looking for a good time, JBJ's Nashville is the place to be. Come for the music, stay for the memories, and experience the magic of Bon Jovi in the heart of Music City.

For more information, visit JBJsNash.com.