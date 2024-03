BON JOVI Thanks Fans For 1 Billion Views Of “Always” On YouTube

Bon Jovi’s music video for their hit single, “Always”, has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. This is the third time the band has achieved this milestone, previously passing the one billion views mark with "It’s My Life" and "Livin’ On A Prayer".

In a video shared via social media, vocalist Jon Bon Jovi, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres express their gratitude, with Jon saying, “This is a humble thank you to everybody who watched the video for the song ‘Always’ a billion times.”

"Always" was a new song included on Bon Jovi's 1994 greatest hits album, Cross Road. The single spent six months in the Top Ten of the Billboard Hot 100 and became the group's biggest selling single in the United States at that time. Watch the video below:

Hulu has released the official trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Watch below.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

The docuseries is set to premiere April 26 on Hulu in the United States and later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.