BON JOVI - UMe Announces February Release Of Slippery When Wet On Vinyl & Digital Deluxe

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, Bon Jovi, will unveil their Diamond-certified best-selling third full-length album, Slippery When Wet, on vinyl and Digital Deluxe on February 28. The original record will be available in various configurations through the artist store, including an exclusive liquid-filled vinyl disc limited to 1,300 copies worldwide, and a picture disc limited to 1,500 copies. It also arrives on cassette limited to 500 copies. Additionally Slippery When Wet will be available as a Deluxe Edition with seven bonus tracks, on 2CD and digitally at all streamers.

The Deluxe Edition includes a long sought-after acoustic version of “Wanted Dead Or Alive” as well as four live recordings from the band’s historic 1987 Slippery When Wet Tour, two of which, including an epic “Let It Rock,” have not been heard before. The Deluxe also boasts exciting, previously unreleased mixes of “Livin’ On A Prayer" (Thank You Goodnight Remix), which was heard briefly in the band’s hit documentary series, and “Raise Your Hands" (Extended Obie O’Brien Mix).

Slippery When Wet hit like a tidal wave upon its initial release on August 18, 1986. The record debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and held the top spot for eight weeks. Not to mention, it emerged as “the top-selling album of 1987,” according to Billboard. It stands out as the band’s highest-selling record, going 12x-platinum. It houses instantly recognizable smashes such as “You Give Love A Bad Name,” “Livin’ On A Prayer,” and “Wanted Dead Or Alive.” Tracks from Slippery When Wet has tallied 9.4 Bilion streams to date. Speaking to the LP’s influence, Guitar World included it among the “Top 20 Hair Metal Albums of the Eighties,” and Rolling Stone named it one of the “50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums of All Time.”

The release of Slippery When Wet kicks off a busy 2025 for Bon Jovi. Last year the band released its classic compilation album, Greatest Hits, on 2LP vinyl and achieved a coveted RIAA Diamond for their single “Livin’ On A Prayer,” recognizing sales of 10 Million certified units. This marks the band’s second career milestone following its Diamond status for their Slippery When Wet album. Throughout their illustrious career, Bon Jovi has sold over a combined total of 72 Million RIAA certified units to date including the album Crossroads (7x Platinum) and the singles “Wanted Dead Or Alive” (6x Platinum), “You Give Love A Bad Name” (5x Platinum) and “It’s My Life” (3x Platinum).

Earlier this year, the Grammy Award-winning band commemorated the 40th anniversary of its self-titled debut with the digital release of Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition on all streaming platforms via Island/UMe with a special 40th anniversary trailer. It will also be available February 28 on 2CD, while the original album is offered as an exclusive limited-edition ruby color vinyl LP and limited-edition cassette.

Slippery When Wet Digital Deluxe tracklisting:

Original Album (Disc 1):

"Let It Rock"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"Social Disease"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

"Raise Your Hands"

"Without Love"

"I'd Die For You "

"Never Say Goodbye"

"Wild In The Streets"

Bonus Tracks (Disc 2):

"Wanted Dead Or Alive" (Acoustic Version)

"Livin' On A Prayer" (Thank You Goodnight Remix)

"Raise Your Hands" (Extended Obie O'Brien Mix)

"Wild In The Streets" (Live at Cincinnati Gardens, March 18, 1987)*

"Livin' On A Prayer" (Live at Cobo Arena Detroit, March 11, 1987)

"Wanted Dead Or Alive" (Live at Cobo Arena Detroit, March 11, 1987)*

"Let It Rock" (Live at Nassau Coliseum, August 9, 1987)

Disc 2 tracks 2-7 previously unreleased (*previously available with different mixes)

Slippery When Wet Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"Let It Rock"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"Social Disease"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

Side B:

"Raise Your Hands"

"Without Love"

"I'd Die For You"

"Never Say Goodbye"

"Wild In The Streets"