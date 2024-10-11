BON JOVI With THE WAR AND TREATY - "The People's House" Music Video Streaming

Bon Jovi have released a music video for "The People’s House", featuring country duo, The War and Treaty.

The video, directed by Bojan Vanovac and produced by Laura Vanovac and Vano Projects, features footage of Jon Bon Jovi and the duo in spots throughout Nashville, including the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, where the frontman recently helped save a woman from jumping into the Cumberland River.

"The People’s House" is featured on Bon Jovi's latest studio album, Forever, released back in June via Island Records. Watch the video below:

Bon Jovi recently re-released its classic compilation album, Greatest Hits.

Bon Jovi first unveiled Greatest Hits on October 29, 2010. Upon arrival, it bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 in addition to capturing No. 1 on the US Top Rock Albums Chart and the US Top Hard Rock Albums Chart. It also eventually earned a platinum certification from the RIAA and logged an impressive 352 weeks on the Billboard 200. Across the pond, it crashed the charts at No. 2 and reached quadruple-platinum status.

The album collects seminal anthems from the band’s first three decades, spanning everything from “Livin’ On A Prayer,” “You Give Love A Bad Name” and “Bad Medicine” to “It’s My Life,” “Always” and “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” in addition to a pair of songs specifically recorded for Greatest Hits: “What Do You Got?,” which became a top 10 hit, and “No Apologies.”

Order on the group’s official D2C store here.

Bon Jovi recently achieved a coveted RIAA Diamond for their single “Livin’ On A Prayer,” recognizing sales of 10 Million certified units. This marks the band’s second career milestone following its Diamond status for their Slippery When Wet album. Throughout their illustrious career, Bon Jovi has sold over a combined total of 72 Million RIAA certified units to date including the album Crossroads (7x Platinum) and the singles “Wanted Dead Or Alive” (6x Platinum), “You Give Love A Bad Name” (5x Platinum) and “It’s My Life” (3x Platinum).

Greatest Hits LP tracklisting:

Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"Bad Medicine" (7" Version)

"Wanted Dead Or Alive" (7" Version)

"Bed Of Roses" - Radio Edit

Side B

"It’s My Life"

"Blaze of Glory" – Jon Bon Jovi (Edit)

"I'll Be There For You"

"Always" (Single Edit)

"Runaway"

Greatest Hits 2LP tracklisting:

LP1 - Side A

"Livin' On A Prayer"

"You Give Love A Bad Name"

"It's My Life"

"Have A Nice Day"

"Wanted Dead Or Alive"

LP1 - Side B

"Bad Medicine"

"We Weren't Born To Follow"

"I'll Be There For You"

LP2 - Side C

"Born To Be My Baby"

"Blaze Of Glory"

"Who Says You Can't Go Home"

"Lay Your Hands On Me"

LP2 - Side D

"Always"

"Runaway"

"What Do You Got?"

"No Apologies"