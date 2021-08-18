BON JOVI’s Slippery When Wet Cover Model ANGELA CHIDNESE - "My Career Pretty Much Took Off After That"; Video

Today, August 18, marks the 35th anniversary of Bon Jovi's Slippery When Wet album, released in 1986.

Famed photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss from The Decade That Rocked explains the controversy around his photo shoot for the album...

"The guys came home after finishing the album, the album title was changed to Slippery When Wet inspired by the #5. A strip club in Vancouver near where they were recording. The idea was to do a photo by the beach and get some girls posing with cut out shirts with the new title of the album on it. Jon lived right across the street from the beach in Bradley Beach, New Jersey, where we did the shoot. All the guys came with their cars, motorcycles and girls. We needed a few more girls so I walked across the street and pulled a few more. My assistant Danny took a walk with Tico across the street and came back with just what the Dr. ordered. An Italian hot girl named Angela. We found her - this was going to be the girl on the cover. Then I got some soap and water and started having a car wash party. The photo ended up in the sleeve of the album.

"The album was done. The label had 200,000 copies printed up in her cut up Slippery When Wet custom t-shirt. Everything was ready to go. But this was 1986, and the PMRC was in full swing. Record stores were threatening the labels to ease up on the explicit content and imagery or they wouldn’t sell the records. Polygram Records knew they had a smash album on their hands, and they didn’t want to jeopardize that success. So we went back to the drawing board to come up with another cover."

"Jon came to my studio in New York shortly after the news that we had to come up with a new cover. He just said to me, “Garbage bag. Spray bottle.” I propped up the bag and sprayed it, then Jon wrote the words Slippery When Wet. “That’s it, there’s the cover.” He didn’t even wait to see the Polaroid. The next day I delivered the photo, and the rest is history."

In The Decade That Rocked podcast video below, Mark and Greg catch up with Angela Chidnese, better known as the “Slippery When Wet” girl from the Bon Jovi album cover that almost was - not to mention the posters that decorated millions of boys’ bedroom walls, lockers, and garages for the past 30-plus years. Angela and Mark reflect on the infamous shoot, what lead to the ultimate album cover, and lots of other great stories.