BONFIRE Release Higher Ground Album And Title Track Visualizer Video

German hard rockers, Bonfire, have released their new studio album, Higher Ground, via Frontiers Music Srl. To celebrate, the band have released a visualizer for the new single, the title track of the record, available to view below.

Guitarist Hans Ziller describes the new single, by saying: “'Higher Ground' is the title track from the new album. It features crunchy guitar riffs with a pulsing rhythm in classic Bonfire powerhouse style. All fans of real melodic anthems will love this track!”

Ziller also expresses his enthusiasm for the new album: “The new Bonfire album is a masterpiece. Bonfire have reinvented themselves with Higher Ground, never neglecting their virtues - fat hard guitars, incredible solos, great choir passages and stirring vocals. The band plays as one and is at its best.”

Watch the visualizer for "Higher Ground" below, and order the album here.

Higher Ground tracklisting:

"Nostradamus"

"I Will Rise"

"Higher Ground"

"I Died Tonight"

"Lost All Control"

"When Love Comes Down"

"Fallin'"

"Come Hell Or High Water"

"Jealousy"

"Spinnin’ In The Black"

"Rock’n’Roll Survivor" (2024 Version)

"Higher Ground" visualizer:

"Lost All Control" video:

"I Will Rise" video:

"I Died Tonight" video:

Bonfire is one of the most seminal German hard rock bands of the past 50 years. Originally founded as Cacumen in 1972 by guitarist Hans Ziller in Ingolstadt, Germany, the group initially played local venues, steadily building a fan base before releasing their first album under the name Cacumen.

In 1986, the band rebranded as Bonfire, and their debut album as Bonfire, Don't Touch the Light, marked their international breakthrough. They followed it up with Fireworks in 1987, which further cemented their status in the rock and metal scene. Despite their success, Bonfire experienced several lineup changes, including the departure of key members. However, Ziller, the band’s driving force, kept Bonfire alive, continuously adapting to the challenges faced by the group.

In the 1990s, Bonfire briefly disbanded but returned in 1996, with Ziller reclaiming the rights to the band’s name. Since then, Bonfire has released numerous albums and maintained a strong presence on the international rock scene. Bonfire has remained a resilient force in hard rock, continuing to tour and release new material well into the 21st century.

During their most successful phase with album classics such as Don’t Touch The Light (1986), Fireworks (1987) and Point Blank (1989), the group – alongside Scorpions and Accept – counted among the three most popular German acts on a global basis, including triumphal accomplishments throughout Europe and overseas, celebrated tours alongside Judas Priest and ZZ Top, gold records, high chart positions, TV appearances and more than 35 million YouTube views of their hit “You Make Me Feel” alone.

The band’s trademarks continue to be and always have been deeply melodic hard rock songs, driven by captivating guitar parts, grooving rhythms, and haunting vocal melodies. To this day, band founder/guitarist Hans Ziller and his exceptional group regularly awe their fans with new releases and impressive shows.

Higher Ground is a new life chapter for Bonfire and the very first release under the wings of Frontiers Records.

Bonfire are:

Hans Ziller - Guitar

Dyan Mair - Vocals

Frank Pané - Guitar

Ronnie Parkes - Bass

Fabio Alessandrini - Drums

(Photo - Frank Kollbi)