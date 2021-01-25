BOOK OF THE DEAD Launch Teaser Video And Artwork Preview For Upcoming Debut

Maryland's melodic shredtastic twisted triumvirate known as Book Of The Dead just dropped a brief snippet of brand new material taken from their forthcoming as-yet-untitled debut full length release.

Book Of The Dead are currently in the studio working through the recording process, and while the upcoming album does not have a concrete street date, tentative plans are leaning toward a summer 2021 release time frame.

Book Of The Dead also teased some brand new artwork:

The 3-piece death metal troupe features members of Visceral Disgorge, and Whisteria Cottage, along with an infusion of fresh blood to complete the triumvir. The band's debut EP, Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood, was released last April via Rebel Pyro Musick, with an exclusive limited edition run of physical copies which quickly sold out. The EP is still available as a digital download, as well as streaming, on all platforms.

Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood was produced by Robert Polanco at Espaiatt Studios in Baltimore, MD, with mixing and mastering handled by the one and only Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, CA. The brutal artwork for the album was created by Blackdotx.

Book Of The Dead is:

Charlie Marvel - Lead/Rhythm Guitar/Bass/Drums

Wes Walker - Lead/Rhythm Guitar

Mike Comegys - Vocals