BORN IN BLOOD Release "Inferno" Music Video; Can't Save Us All EP Due In August

Texas metal band, Born In Blood, is excited to release their next single, "Inferno", off of the upcoming Can't Save Us All EP.

"Inferno" delves into the aftermath of crawling out of the depths of your self-inflicted misery. The next stage of accepting failure and despair is your own "Inferno," trapped deep beneath the dark soil that becomes a welcoming embrace.

"Welcome to my inferno" comments drummer, Stephen Bonilla, "'Inferno' is an excellent single for the upcoming EP. It starts to bridge the gap from the last album, Misery, and the new one, Can't Save Us All. 'Inferno' is unrelenting and filled with the rage of the current situation you're in. A perfect synopsis of our time when we were writing it during the pandemic."

The music and lyrics for Can't Save Us All were written by Anthony Rendon, Royce Vick, Stephen Bonilla, Talmage Crumholt IV and Dave Chavarri and recorded by Russell Hollar, at Nomad Recording Studio. The EP was mixed and mastered by Lanc Prenc of Prenc Audio.

Can't Save Us All EP tracklisting:

"Can't Save Us All"

"Inferno"

"Kill Kill"

"Revile"

"Implosion"

Lineup:

Talmage Crumholt IV - Vocals

Stephen Bonilla - Drums

Royce Vick - Bass

Anthony Rendon - Guitar

(Photo - David Parada)