BORSTAL Feat. Drummer NICK BARKER To Release Debut EP In April; "Vicious Circles" Video Streaming

January 13, 2021, 43 minutes ago

UK hardcore band, Borstal, featuring drummer Nick Barker (Brujeria, ex-Testament, Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir) will release their debut EP, At Her Majesty's Pleasure, on April 1 via 4Family Records. Pre-order the EP here, and watch a video for the track "Vicious Circles" below.

Tracklisting:

"Refuse To Lose"
"Karma"
"We Stand As One"
"Vicious Circles"
"Worm Food"
"King Of The Jungle"

"Vicious Circles" video:



