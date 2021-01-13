BORSTAL Feat. Drummer NICK BARKER To Release Debut EP In April; "Vicious Circles" Video Streaming

UK hardcore band, Borstal, featuring drummer Nick Barker (Brujeria, ex-Testament, Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir) will release their debut EP, At Her Majesty's Pleasure, on April 1 via 4Family Records. Pre-order the EP here, and watch a video for the track "Vicious Circles" below.

Tracklisting:

"Refuse To Lose"

"Karma"

"We Stand As One"

"Vicious Circles"

"Worm Food"

"King Of The Jungle"

"Vicious Circles" video: