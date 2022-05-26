Boston’s Hard Rock Cafe To Close It's Doors In June

According to The Boston Globe, Hard Rock Cafe Boston will close when its lease expires in June, according to Jonathan Goldman, a spokesperson for the restaurant’s parent company.

The chain will layoff about 45 people on June 26 as part of the shutdown, according to a notice filed with the state last Friday. It’s unclear whether Hard Rock plans to open another location in Boston.

“The brand remains committed to the city and is open to having another location within the market, if the right space can be identified,” Gorman wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. He did not elaborate, nor did the company explain why the Boston restaurant is going out of business, though last year the Boston Planning and Development Agency approved plans to redevelop the Dock Square Garage — where the Hard Rock is located — with condominiums on its upper floors.

The Hard Rock Cafe brand was founded in 1971 in London, and become a global hospitality giant, with more than 250 locations, including hotels and casinos. The company is known more for decorating its venues with rock music memorabilia - including musicians’ guitars and clothing - than its food. Hard Rock claims to own “the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia,” with more than 86,000 items. Many of its locations also feature live music performances.

Before opening its 16,000-square-foot space on Clinton Street in 2007, the Hard Rock Cafe operated a restaurant in the Back Bay for 17 years. A spokesperson told the Boston Business Journal at the time that it wanted to move closer Faneuil Hall because the area drew more foot traffic and tourists.

(Photo - HardRockCafe.com)