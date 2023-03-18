BOURBON HOUSE Reveal New Wave Of Classic Rock Record, The Fourth Album

After revealing a series of outstanding singles coming into 2023, heavy blues rock band Bourbon House has unveiled their newest LP, The Fourth Album. The ten-track New Wave of Classic Rock gem showcases the band's incredible musicianship with soaring, soulflul vocals from stunning frontwoman Lacey Crowe.

"We're always trying to outdo ourselves and I think The Fourth Album is our best yet. You'll find plenty of our signature sounds, and some forays into new music territory. I think the authenticity of this album really shines through," says guitarist Jason Clark.

Purchase / stream The Fourth Album at this location. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows.

"Resonate"

"Love Is A Killer"

"Out For Blood"

"High Road Gypsy"

"20 To Life"

"Villain"

"Hotel Bar Blues"

"Blue Magic"

"Wild Days"

"Devil On My Heels" Acoustic (Live)

"High Road Gypsy" Acoustic (Live)

Founded in 2017 by vocalist Lacey Crowe and guitarist Jason Clark, Bourbon House are a modern rock ‘n’ roll band whose music is heavily inspired by their timeless predecessors Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Bad Company, to name a few. Following up their first album was Wild Abandon (2018), Into The Red (2021) and their most recent release, The Fourth Album (2023).

Managing themselves under their own label, Steel Jacket Records, Bourbon House have been on an upward trajectory since their debut. At the center of Bourbon House's music are Crowe's unique blues-rock vocals and Clark's gritty, bluesy guitar riffs. Their music is honest, and their love for the human aspect of pure rock 'n' roll, as well as the desire to create an escape within their songs, is the driving force behind their prolificity.

With more music to follow the release of The Fourth Album, festival slots, and their need to be in a continuous mode of creation, Bourbon House are poised for a strong presence in 2023.

(Photo credit: Jocelyne Berumen)