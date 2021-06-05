BRAD WHITFORD – “I Have My Doubts About AEROSMITH Ever Really Performing Again At This Stage"

Guesting on Jon Bonamassa’s podcast, Live From Nerdville, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford isn’t sure the band will perform again due to pushing back tours because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the age of the band members.

Whitford said, "The European tour, they tried to plan one last year, and they're talking about next year. It's a pipe dream right now. Nothing's gonna happen for a long time. Sometimes I'm not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that's gonna happen."

The guitarist went on to say, "I mean, I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again at this stage because age is becoming a real factor. And it is what it is."

Aerosmith have announced that their concert at Boston’s famed Fenway Park, originally scheduled for last year but postponed due to the COVID pandemic, will now take place in September 2022.

Says the band: "We wanted to let you know that our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is moving to Thursday, September 8, 2022. While we know that means you have to wait a bit longer, we feel confident this is the right move in order to ensure we give you all the show you deserve for everyone who has held onto their ticket to see this show. All tickets will be valid for the new dates. Check your emails for more details. We can’t wait to rock with you all!"