BRANDON GIBBS Releases New Single And Video "My Own Way"

Brandon Gibbs (Devil City Angels) is an explosive guitar player and singer / songwriter who has a powerful, soulful voice and a brilliant sense of melody that sets him apart from his contemporaries. Brandon has released his new single "My Own Way" on all digital platforms through Golden Robot Records.

With catchy guitar sounds and searing vocals, this rock song is essentially about the journey, the ride and yes, the haters in your dream. If you're set for a goal and you wake up thinking about it, spend all your days working on it, go to bed dreaming of how to make it better the next day, you will often find some people in life change their perception of you.

Either these people choose to make it positive and rally with you, or they decide to make hurtful judgement's or insert a sticky blurb of shade. This is your story and what comes out of your heart, soul, and will to better yourself. It is what you leave behind in this short time on earth. Guard your peace fiercely. Grow with me or don't... I'll be just fine ‘My Own Way.’