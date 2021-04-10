Brave History April 10th, 2020 - DEATH ANGEL, BUDGIE, KREATOR, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, NIGHTWISH!
April 10, 2021, 41 minutes ago
Happy 31st Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990
Happy 58th Birthday Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963
Happy 74th Birthday John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1947
Happy 49th Birthday Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972
Happy 14th Birthday HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012
Happy 1st Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Human. :II: Nature. – April 10th, 2020
More April 10th releases:
Happy 13th Birthday (2007)
ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board
FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears
Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood
HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII
IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger
PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP)
SUSPYRE’s The Cycle
UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2
Happy 1st Birthday (2020)
ARCHGOAT’s Black Mass XXX
AZUSA’s Loop Of Yesterdays
BENIGHTED’s Obscene Repressed
DREAM ON, DREAMER’s What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better
METAL CHURCH’s From The Vault