Brave History April 10th, 2020 - DEATH ANGEL, BUDGIE, KREATOR, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, NIGHTWISH!

Happy 31st Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990



Happy 58th Birthday Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963



Happy 74th Birthday John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1947



Happy 49th Birthday Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972



Happy 14th Birthday HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012



Happy 1st Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Human. :II: Nature. – April 10th, 2020



More April 10th releases:

Happy 13th Birthday (2007)

ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board

FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)

DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood

HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII

IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger

PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP)

SUSPYRE’s The Cycle

UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2

Happy 1st Birthday (2020)

ARCHGOAT’s Black Mass XXX

AZUSA’s Loop Of Yesterdays

BENIGHTED’s Obscene Repressed

DREAM ON, DREAMER’s What If I Told You It Doesn’t Get Better

METAL CHURCH’s From The Vault