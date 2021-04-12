Brave History April 12th, 2021 - OVERKILL, STEPPENWOLF, PAT TRAVERS, HANGNAIL, RUSH, GREAT WHITE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MUDVAYNE, PENTAGRAM, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, And More!
Happy 60th Birthday D.D. Verni (OVERKILL) - April 12th, 1961
Happy 77th Birthday John Kay (STEPPENWOLF) - April 12th, 1944
Happy 67th Birthday PAT TRAVERS - April 12th, 1954
Happy 48th Birthday Mark Cronin (HANGNAIL) - April 12th, 1973
Happy 37th Birthday RUSH's Grace Under Pressure - April 12th, 1984
Happy 32nd Birthday GREAT WHITE's ...Twice Shy - April 12th, 1989
Happy 27th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s The Bleeding – April 12th, 1994
Happy 27th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’S Live at Brixton '87 - April 12th, 1994
Happy 16th Birthday MUDVAYNE's Lost And Found - April 12th, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s Last Rites – April 12th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues - April 12th, 2011
More April 12th releases:
Happy 10th Birthday LAST CHANCE TO REASON’s Level 2 – 2011
Happy 8th Birthday (2013)
CTULU’s Seelenspiegelspitter
MEMORY GARDEN’s Doomain
MYSTIC PROPHECY’s Best Of Prophecy Years (compilation)
WASTEFALL’s Meridiem (EP)
Happy 2nd Birthday (2019)
ANDY BLACK’s The Ghost Of Ohio
BIG BUSINESS’ The Beast You Are
BLACK RIVER’s Humanoid
BLACKGUARD’s Storm
DIESEAR’s BloodRed Inferno
HAMFERÐ’s Ódn (EP)
POSTHUM’s Like Wildfire