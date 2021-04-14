Brave History April 14th, 2021 - JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, VAN HALEN, RITCHIE BLACKMORE, THUNDER, VINNIE MOORE, CROWBAR, MACHINE HEAD, TYPE O NEGATIVE, AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED, TRIPTYKON, And More!
Happy 35th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986
Happy 76th Birthday Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945
Happy 61st Birthday Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960
Happy 57th Birthday VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 56th Birthday Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965
Happy 49th Birthday Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972
R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (Age 48)
Happy 41st Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980
Happy 41st Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980
Happy 41st Birthday WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980
Happy 39th Birthday VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982
Happy 13th Birthday MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Bang – April 14th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014
More April 14th releases:
Happy 12th Birthday KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - 2009
Happy 9th Birthday BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – 2012
Happy 4th Birthday (2017)
BLOOD FEAST’s The Future State Of Wicked
CORRODED’s Defcon Zero
THE DEAD RABBITS’ This Emptiness
DIMMU BORGIR’s Forces Of The Northern Night
ENTERPRISE EARTH’s Embodiment
INFERNÄL MÄJESTY’s No God
NECROWRETCH’s Satanic Slavery
NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Hamartia
ORANSSI PAZUZU’s Kevät/Värimyrsky
RICHIE KOTZEN’s Salting Earth