Brave History April 18th, 2021 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!

April 18, 2021, 59 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities storm thorgerson bulletboys foreigner dream theater heaven's gate tremonti scorpions black label society tiamat whitesnake edguy stone sour

Brave History April 18th, 2021 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!

R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013

Happy 61st Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960

Happy 60th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961

Happy 58th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963

Happy 57th Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 47th Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974

Happy 26th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995

Happy 21st Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000

Happy 7th Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014m

Happy 6th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015

More April 18th releases:

Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat 
BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s)
CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe 
LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death 
PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok 
SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass 

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans
VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas

Happy 8th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - 2013 
Happy 7th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - 2014



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews