Brave History April 18th, 2021 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!

R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013



Happy 61st Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960



Happy 60th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961



Happy 58th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963



Happy 57th Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964



Happy 47th Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974



Happy 26th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995



Happy 21st Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000



Happy 7th Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014m



Happy 6th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015



More April 18th releases:

Happy 10th Birthday (2011)

BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat

BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s)

CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe

LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death

PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok

SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)

IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans

VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas

Happy 8th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - 2013

Happy 7th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - 2014