Brave History April 18th, 2021 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!
April 18, 2021, 59 minutes ago
R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013
Happy 61st Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960
Happy 60th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961
Happy 58th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963
Happy 57th Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964
Happy 47th Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974
Happy 26th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995
Happy 21st Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000
Happy 7th Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014m
Happy 6th Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015
More April 18th releases:
Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat
BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s)
CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe
LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death
PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok
SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass
Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans
VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas
Happy 8th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - 2013
Happy 7th Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - 2014