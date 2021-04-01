Brave History April 1st, 2021 - ALDO NOVA, VOLBEAT, DEATH, SMALL FACES, ABSCESS, RUSH, JOURNEY, ORIGIN, SEPTICFLESH, THE SWORD, AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE, LACUNA COIL, STEEL PANTHER, And More!
April 1, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Happy 39th Birthday ALDO NOVA’s Aldo Nova – April 1st, 1982
Happy 46th Birthday Michael Poulsen (VOLBEAT) - April 1st, 1975
Happy 47th Birthday Richard Christy (CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED, ICED EARTH, DEATH) - April 1st, 1974
R.I.P. Ronnie Lane (SMALL FACES, THE FACES) - April 1st, 1946 - June 4th, 1997
Ronnie Lane died on June 4th, 1997 after a 20 year battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 51. Lane played on hits like “Itchycoo Park” and “Stay With Me”.
Happy 46th Birthday JOURNEY’s Journey – April 1st, 1975
Happy 45th Birthday RUSH’s 2112 – April 1st, 1976
Happy 14th Birthday ABSCESS' Horrorhammer - April 1st, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday KRONOS’ The Hellenic Terror – April 1st, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday DISMEMBER's Dismember - April 1st, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday ORIGIN's Antithesis - April 1st, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday SEPTICFLESH's Communion - April 1st, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday THE SWORD's Gods Of The Earth - April 1st, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday AUSTRIAN DEATH MACHINE’s Triple Brutal – April 1st, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Broken Crown Halo – April 1st, 2014
Happy 7th Birthday STEEL PANTHER’s All You Can Eat – April 1st, 2014
More releases:
Happy 10th Birthday (April 1st, 2011)
ILLDISPOSED’s There Is Light (But It’s Not For Me)
SALTATIO MORTIS’ Wild And Free (DVD)
SONS OF SEASONS Magnisphyricon
SYMFONIA’s In Paradisum