Brave History April 24th, 2021 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG

Happy 67th Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954



Happy 58th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963



Happy 58th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963



Happy 32nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989



Happy 32nd Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989



Happy 32nd Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989



Happy 30th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991



Happy 20th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001



Happy 14th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007



Happy 14th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012



Happy 1st Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Sign Of The Times – April 24th, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday CIRITH UNGOL’s Forever Black – April 24th, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday DANZIG’s Danzig Sings Elvis – April 24th, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday KATATONIA’s City Burials – April 24th, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday TRIVIUM’s What The Dead Men Say – April 24th, 2020



More April 24th releases:

Happy 14th Birthday (2007)

AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God

DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below

MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes

SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed

Happy 12th Birthday (2009)

WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation

POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)

EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave

VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages

VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ

WAR OF AGES's Return To Life

Happy 8th Birthday (2013)

ATROCITY's Okkult

DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever

NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan

UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine

Happy 1st Birthday (2020)

ELDER’s Omens

MANTRIC’s False Negative

TRICK OR TREAT’s The Legend Of The XII Saints

ULCERATE’s Stare Into Death And Be Still

WARBRINGER’s Weapons Of Tomorrow

(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)