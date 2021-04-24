Brave History April 24th, 2021 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG

April 24, 2021, 36 minutes ago

Happy 67th Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954

Happy 58th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963

Happy 58th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963

Happy 32nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989

Happy 32nd Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989

Happy 32nd Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989

Happy 30th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991

Happy 20th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001

Happy 14th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007

Happy 12th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012

Happy 1st Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Sign Of The Times – April 24th, 2020

Happy 1st Birthday CIRITH UNGOL’s Forever Black – April 24th, 2020

Happy 1st Birthday DANZIG’s Danzig Sings Elvis – April 24th, 2020

Happy 1st Birthday KATATONIA’s City Burials – April 24th, 2020

Happy 1st Birthday TRIVIUM’s What The Dead Men Say – April 24th, 2020
 

More April 24th releases:

Happy 14th Birthday (2007)
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God 
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below 
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes 
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed

Happy 12th Birthday (2009)
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation 
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast 

Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave 
VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages
VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ
WAR OF AGES's Return To Life

Happy 8th Birthday (2013)
ATROCITY's Okkult 
DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever
NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan 
UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine

Happy 1st Birthday (2020)
ELDER’s Omens
MANTRIC’s False Negative
TRICK OR TREAT’s The Legend Of The XII Saints
ULCERATE’s Stare Into Death And Be Still
WARBRINGER’s Weapons Of Tomorrow

 

(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)



FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

REALITY GREY - "Powerblast"

