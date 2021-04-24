Brave History April 24th, 2021 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG
April 24, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Happy 67th Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954
Happy 58th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 58th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 32nd Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989
Happy 32nd Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
Happy 32nd Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989
Happy 30th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991
Happy 20th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001
Happy 14th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
Happy 1st Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Sign Of The Times – April 24th, 2020
Happy 1st Birthday CIRITH UNGOL’s Forever Black – April 24th, 2020
Happy 1st Birthday DANZIG’s Danzig Sings Elvis – April 24th, 2020
Happy 1st Birthday KATATONIA’s City Burials – April 24th, 2020
Happy 1st Birthday TRIVIUM’s What The Dead Men Say – April 24th, 2020
More April 24th releases:
Happy 14th Birthday (2007)
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed
Happy 12th Birthday (2009)
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast
Happy 9th Birthday (2012)
EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave
VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages
VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ
WAR OF AGES's Return To Life
Happy 8th Birthday (2013)
ATROCITY's Okkult
DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever
NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan
UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine
Happy 1st Birthday (2020)
ELDER’s Omens
MANTRIC’s False Negative
TRICK OR TREAT’s The Legend Of The XII Saints
ULCERATE’s Stare Into Death And Be Still
WARBRINGER’s Weapons Of Tomorrow
(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)