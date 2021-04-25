Brave History April 25th, 2021 - BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!
April 25, 2021, 56 minutes ago
Happy 41st Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980
R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002
Happy 63rd Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958
Happy 66th Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955
Happy 38th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983
Happy 36th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985
Happy 32nd Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989
Happy 21st Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000
Happy 16th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014
More April 25th releases:
Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock
GALLHAMMER - The End
SKINDRED - Union Black
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards
Happy 7th Birthday (2014)
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly
Happy 5th Birthday (2016)
DARKEND’s The Canticle Of Shadows
TIGERTAILZ’ Blast