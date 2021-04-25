Brave History April 25th, 2021 - DIAMOND HEAD, BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!
April 25, 2021, 14 hours ago
Happy 60th Birthday Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960
Happy 41st Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980
R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002
Happy 63rd Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958
Happy 66th Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955
Happy 38th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983
Happy 36th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985
Happy 32nd Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989
Happy 21st Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000
Happy 16th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005
Happy 13th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014
More April 25th releases:
Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock
GALLHAMMER - The End
SKINDRED - Union Black
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards
Happy 7th Birthday (2014)
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly
Happy 5th Birthday (2016)
DARKEND’s The Canticle Of Shadows
TIGERTAILZ’ Blast