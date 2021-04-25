Brave History April 25th, 2021 - DIAMOND HEAD, BLACK SABBATH, EXODUS, MARILLION, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

April 25, 2021, 14 hours ago

Happy 60th Birthday Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD) - April 25th, 1960

Happy 41st Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002

Happy 63rd Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958

Happy 66th Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955

Happy 38th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983

Happy 36th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1985

Happy 32nd Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989

Happy 21st Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 16th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 13th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008

Happy 13th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014

More April 25th releases:

Happy 10th Birthday (2011)
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock 
GALLHAMMER - The End 
SKINDRED - Union Black 
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo 
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards 

Happy 7th Birthday (2014)
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly 

Happy 5th Birthday (2016)
DARKEND’s The Canticle Of Shadows
TIGERTAILZ’ Blast



FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

REALITY GREY - "Powerblast"

