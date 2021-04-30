Brave History April 30th, 2021 - THIN LIZZY, AC/DC, MC5, INSOMNIUM, NAZARETH, CHEAP TRICK, KEEL, DISSECTION, MOONSORROW, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ARSIS, AMORPHIS, And More!

April 30, 2021, 37 minutes ago

Brave History April 30th, 2021 - THIN LIZZY, AC/DC, MC5, INSOMNIUM, NAZARETH, CHEAP TRICK, KEEL, DISSECTION, MOONSORROW, LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ARSIS, AMORPHIS, And More!

Happy 50th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Thin Lizzy - April 30th, 1971

Happy 45th Birthday AC/DC’s High Voltage – April 30th, 1976 (Australian release first)

Happy 53rd Birthday Paulo Xisto Pinto, Jr. (SEPULTURA) - April 30th, 1968

Happy 73rd Birthday Wayne Kramer (MC5) - April 30th, 1948

Happy 41st Birthday Ville Friman (INSOMNIUM) - April 30th 1980

R.I.P. drummer Darrell Sweet (NAZARETH) - May 16th, 1947 – April 30th, 1999
Darrell Sweet died aged 51, after suffering a fatal heart attack before a show at at Indiana's New Albany Amphitheater.

Happy 39th Birthday CHEAP TRICK's One On One - April 30th, 1982

Happy 35th Birthday KEEL's The Final Frontier - April 30th, 1986

Happy 15th Birthday DISSECTION's Reinkaos - April 30th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday MOONSORROW's Tulimyrsky - April 30th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s The Grandiose Nowhere - April 30th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s The Frozen Tears Of Angels - April 30th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday ARSIS’ Unwelcome - April 30th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday AMORPHIS’ Circle – April 30th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday CAULDRON’s Tomorrow’s Lost (American Version) – April 30th, 2013

More April 30th releases:

Happy 14th Birthday DETONATION’s Emission Phase – 2007
Happy 11th Birthday SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum II – 2010
Happy 9th Birthday ANGELUS APATRIDA’s The Call – 2012

Happy 8th Birthday (2013)
ALTAR OF PLAGUES’ Teethed Glory And Injury 
HYBRID’s Angst 



