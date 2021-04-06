Brave History April 6th, 2021 - U.D.O., DORO, GOTTHARD, SUFFOCATION, OPETH, PLASMATICS, ANDY JOHNS, THE CULT, TOOL, GWAR, CAULDRON, CODE, ACCEPT, EXUMER, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday singer Udo Dirkschneider (U.D.O., ACCEPT) - April 6th, 1952



Happy 57th Birthday Johnny Dee (DORO, BRITNY FOX) - April 6th, 1964 ‪‬



Happy 55th Birthday guitarist Leo Leoni (GOTTHARD) - April 6th, 1966



Happy 51st Birthday Terrance Hobbs (SUFFOCATION) – April 6th, 1970



Happy 43rd Birthday Martín Méndez (OPETH) - April 6th, 1978



R.I.P. Wendy Orlean Williams (aka Wendy O. Williams) (PLASMATICS ) - May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998

On April 6, 1998, Wendy O. Williams was found in a wooded area near her home, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was 48.

R.I.P. producer/engineer Jeremy Andrew "ANDY" JOHNS (May 20th, 1950 – April 7th, 2013) who worked on classic albums by LED ZEPPELIN, (Led Zeppelin II and all albums through to Physical Graffiti), THE ROLLING STONES, (Sticky Fingers, Exile On Main Street), VAN HALEN (For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge), CHICKENFOOT, CINDERELLA, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, KILLER DWARFS and many others. He was 61.

Happy 34th Birthday THE CULT’s Electric - April 6th, 1987



Happy 28th Birthday TOOL’s Undertow – April 6th, 1993



Happy 22nd Birthday GWAR’s We Kill Everything - April 6th, 1999

Happy 12th Birthday CAULDRON's Chained To The Nite - April 6th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday CODE's Resplendent Grotesque - April 6th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday ACCEPT’s Stalingrad - April 6th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday EXUMER’s Fire & Damnation – April 6th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 6th, 2012)

ETHS’ III

ILLDISPOSED’s The Best Of Illdisposed 2004 – 2011

Happy 6th Birthday SKYFORGER’s Senprusija – April 6th, 2015