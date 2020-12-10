Brave History December 10th, 2020 - QUEEN, ACCEPT, STARZ, METALLICA, And More!
December 10, 2020, 40 minutes ago
Happy 44th Birthday QUEEN's A Day At The Races - December 10th, 1976
Happy 61st Birthday Wolf Hoffman (ACCEPT) - December 10th, 1959
Happy 72nd Birthday Brendan Harkin (STARZ) - December 10th, 1948
Happy 8th Birthday METALLICA’s Quebec Magnetic (DVD) – December 10th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say! – December 10th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Arche – December 10th, 2014