Brave History December 10th, 2020 - QUEEN, ACCEPT, STARZ, METALLICA, And More!

December 10, 2020, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities queen accept starz deep purple metallica

Brave History December 10th, 2020 - QUEEN, ACCEPT, STARZ, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 44th Birthday QUEEN's A Day At The Races - December 10th, 1976      

Happy 61st Birthday Wolf Hoffman (ACCEPT) - December 10th, 1959

Happy 72nd Birthday Brendan Harkin (STARZ) - December 10th, 1948

Happy 8th Birthday METALLICA’s Quebec Magnetic (DVD) – December 10th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say! – December 10th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Arche – December 10th, 2014



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews