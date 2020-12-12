Brave History December 12th, 2020 - VENOM, Y&T, JETHRO TULL, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, MC5, ARCH ENEMY And More!
December 12, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 39th Birthday VENOM's Welcome To Hell - December 12th, 1981
Happy 67th Birthday Dave Meniketti (Y&T) - December 12th, 1953
Happy 74th Birthday Clive William Bunker (JETHRO TULL, ULI JON ROTH, AVIATOR) - December 30th, 1946
Happy 67th Birthday Bruce Kulick (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, KISS, UNION) - December 12th, 1953
R.I.P. singer Rob Tyner (MC5): December 12th, 1944 – September 17th, 1991
Happy 23rd Birthday ARCH ENEMY’S Black Earth - December 12th, 1996
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX’s The Cadaverous Retaliation Agenda – December 12th, 2012