Brave History December 12th, 2020 - VENOM, Y&T, JETHRO TULL, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, MC5, ARCH ENEMY And More!

December 12, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 39th Birthday VENOM's Welcome To Hell - December 12th, 1981





Happy 67th Birthday Dave Meniketti (Y&T) - December 12th, 1953



Happy 74th Birthday Clive William Bunker (JETHRO TULL, ULI JON ROTH, AVIATOR) - December 30th, 1946



Happy 67th Birthday Bruce Kulick (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, KISS, UNION) - December 12th, 1953



R.I.P. singer Rob Tyner (MC5): December 12th, 1944 – September 17th, 1991





Happy 23rd Birthday ARCH ENEMY’S Black Earth - December 12th, 1996



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

THE PROJECT HATE MCMXCIX’s The Cadaverous Retaliation Agenda – December 12th, 2012