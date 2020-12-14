Brave History December 14th, 2020 - AC/DC, MELIAH RAGE, FIREHOUSE, SHOTGUN MESSIAH, ALICE COOPER, KATATONIA, MOTÖRHEAD

Happy 71st Birthday Cliff Williams (AC/DC) - December 14th, 1949



Happy Birthday Mike Munro (MELIAH RAGE) - December 14th



Happy 61st Birthday Carl "C.J." Snare (FIREHOUSE) - December 14th, 1959



Happy 54th Birthday Thim “Tim” Sköld (SHOTGUN MESSIAH, SKOLD, KMFDM, MARILYN MANSON) - December 14, 1966



R.I.P. Richard Allen "Dick" Wagner (ALICE COOPER, LOU REED): December 14th, 1942 – July 30th, 2014



Happy 27th Birthday KATATONIA’s Dance Of December Souls - December 14th, 1993



Happy 10th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s The Wörld Is Yours – December 14th, 2010



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

THE DAMNED THINGS’ Ironiclast – December 14th, 2010

SEA OF TREACHERY’s Wonderland – December 14th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday TO/DIE/FOR’s Samsara – December 14th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday PARADOX’s Tales Of The Weird – December 14th, 2012