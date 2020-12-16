Brave History December 16th, 2020 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, GUNS N' ROSES, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!

December 16, 2020, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities zz top royal hunt nightrage machine head helloween iron mask

Brave History December 16th, 2020 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, GUNS N' ROSES, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!

Happy 71st Birthday Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949

Happy 59th Birthday Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961

Happy 50th Birthday Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969 

Happy 35th Birthday GUNS N’ ROSES’ Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide - December 16, 1986

Happy 17th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - December 16th, 2003

Happy 11th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed – Best Of 25th Anniversary – December 16th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday IRON MASK’s Black As Death – December 16th, 2011



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews