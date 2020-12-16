Brave History December 16th, 2020 - ZZ TOP, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTRAGE, GUNS N' ROSES, MACHINE HEAD, HELLOWEEN, And IRON MASK!
December 16, 2020, 2 hours ago
Happy 71st Birthday Billy Gibbons (ZZ TOP) - December 16th, 1949
Happy 59th Birthday Andre Andersen (ROYAL HUNT) - December 16th, 1961
Happy 50th Birthday Marios Iliopoulos (NIGHTRAGE) - December 16th, 1969
Happy 35th Birthday GUNS N’ ROSES’ Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide - December 16, 1986
Happy 17th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Through The Ashes Of Empires - December 16th, 2003
Happy 11th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Unarmed – Best Of 25th Anniversary – December 16th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday IRON MASK’s Black As Death – December 16th, 2011