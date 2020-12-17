Brave History December 17th, 2020 - PAUL RODGERS, GRIM REAPER, THE WILDHEARTS, SUICIDE SILENCE, CAPTAIN BEEFHEART, BRITNY FOX, And ANGRA!

Happy 71st Birthday PAUL RODGERS (BAD COMPANY, FREE, QUEEN) - December 17th, 1949



Happy 64th Birthday Mark Simon (GRIM REAPER) - December 17th, 1956



Happy 56th Birthday David "Ginger" Walls (THE WILDHEARTS) - December 17th, 1964



Happy 33rd Birthday Mark Heylmun (SUICIDE SILENCE) - December 17th, 1987



R.I.P. Don Van Vliet (CAPTAIN BEEFHEART): January 15th, 1941 – December 17th, 2010



Happy 31st Birthday BRITNY FOX' Boys In Heat - December 17th, 1989



Happy 6th Birthday ANGRA’s Secret Garden – December 17th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (December 17th, 2010)

EKTOMORF’s Redemption

SINISTER’s Legacy Of Ashes

TANKARD’s Vo(l)ume 14

Happy 4th Birthday RUDRA’s Enemy Of Duality – December 17th, 2017

Happy 3rd Birthday SPECTRE DRAGON’s Time Heeds Mankind At My Well As I Eat Time At My Farewell – December 17th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday LIONIZE’s Cyber Attackers (EP) – December 17th, 2018