Brave History December 20th, 2020 - KISS, ALAN PARSONS, THE BLACK CROWES, THE ROLLING STONES And More!
December 20, 2020, 16 minutes ago
Happy 75th Birthday Peter Criss (KISS) - December 20th, 1945
Happy 72nd Birthday Alan Parsons (ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, PINK FLOYD, THE BEATLES) - December 20th, 1948
After working on albums like Abbey Road and Dark Side Of The Moon, this legendary producer/musician launched The Alan Parsons Project in 1975.
Happy 54th Birthday Chris Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - December 20th, 1966
Happy 50th Birthday THE ROLLING STONES’ Hot Rocks 1964–1971 - December 20th, 1971
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday BLINDED COLONY’s Bedtime Prayers – December 20th, 2006