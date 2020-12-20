Brave History December 20th, 2020 - KISS, ALAN PARSONS, THE BLACK CROWES, THE ROLLING STONES And More!

December 20, 2020, 16 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities kiss alan parsons the black crowes

Happy 75th Birthday Peter Criss (KISS) - December 20th, 1945

Happy 72nd Birthday Alan Parsons (ALAN PARSONS PROJECT, PINK FLOYD, THE BEATLES) - December 20th, 1948
After working on albums like Abbey Road and Dark Side Of The Moon, this legendary producer/musician launched The Alan Parsons Project in 1975.

Happy 54th Birthday Chris Robinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - December 20th, 1966


Happy 50th Birthday THE ROLLING STONES’ Hot Rocks 1964–1971 - December 20th, 1971

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday BLINDED COLONY’s Bedtime Prayers – December 20th, 2006



