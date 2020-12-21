Brave History December 21st, 2020 - FRANK ZAPPA, FUEL, INTO ETERNITY, And MUDVAYNE!

December 21, 2020, an hour ago

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993



Happy 48th Birthday Brett Allen Scallions (FUEL, WORLD FIRE BRIGADE) - December 21st, 1971



R.I.P. Rob Doherty (INTO ETERNITY, FINAL DARKNESS) - December 21st, 1970 - May 4th, 2012



Happy 11th Birthday MUDVAYNE’s Mudvayne – December 21st, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday STEPHAN FORTE’s The Shadows Compendium – December 21st, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday THE UNGUIDED’s InvaZion – December 21st, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday (December 21st, 2018)

BLOOD FEAST’s Chopped, Sliced And Diced (EP)

PURGATORY’s Purgatory (EP)