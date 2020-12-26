Brave History December 26th, 2020 - SAXON, SCORPIONS, METALLICA, WHITE ZOMBIE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, KREATOR
December 26, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 69th Birthday Paul Anthony Quinn (SAXON) - December 26th, 1951
Happy 58th Birthday James Kottak (SCORPIONS, KINGDOM COME, KOTTAK) - December 26th, 1962
Happy 57th Birthday Lars Ulrich (METALLICA) - December 26th, 1963
Happy 5th4 Birthday Jay “J” Noel Yuenger (WHITE ZOMBIE) - December 26th, 1966
Happy 30th Birthday Andrew Dennis "Andy" Biersack (BLACK VEIL BRIDES) - December 26th, 1990
Happy 20th Birthday KREATOR’s Past Life Trauma (1985–1992) - December 26th, 2000
Happy 9th Birthday FUCK THE FACTS’ 10 Fucking Years – December 26th, 2011