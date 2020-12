Brave History December 3rd, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, JEFFERSON STARSHIP, MOLLY HATCHET, THE WHO, SLAYER, And More!

Happy 72nd Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE (BLACK SABBATH) - December 3rd, 1948



Happy 71st Birthday Mickey Thomas (JEFFERSON STARSHIP) - December 3rd, 1949



R.I.P. Duane Roland (MOLLY HATCHET) - December 3rd, 1953 - June 19th, 2006





Happy 56th Birthday THE WHO’s My Generation - December 3rd, 1965

Happy 37th Birthday SLAYER's Show No Mercy - December 3rd, 1983







More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday MASTER’S HAMMER’s Mantras – December 3rd, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday

SEVENTH WONDER’s The Great Escape – December 3rd, 2010

THEATRES DES VAMPIRES’ Moonlight Waltz – December 3rd, 2010