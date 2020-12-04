Brave History December 4th, 2020 - FRANK ZAPPA, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DEEP PURPLE, WISHBONE ASH, SCORPIONS, ARSIS, And More!

December 4, 2020, 5 hours ago

R.I.P. FRANK Vincent ZAPPA: December 21st, 1940 – December 4th, 1993

Happy 69th Birthday Gary Rossington (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - December 4th, 1951

R.I.P. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Bolin (DEEP PURPLE, JAMES GANG, ZEPHYR): August 1st, 1951 – December 4th, 1976

Happy 51st Birthday WISHBONE ASH’s Wishbone Ash  - December 4th, 1970

Happy 43rd Birthday SCORPIONS's Taken By Force - December 4th, 1977

Happy 8th Birthday ARSIS’ Lepers Caress (EP) – December 4th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday DOUBLE DRAGON’s Sons Of Asena – December 4th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday (December 4th, 2015)
CORONATUS’ Rabem im Herz 
SUNN O)))’s Kannon 



Featured Audio

Featured Video

