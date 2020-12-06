Brave History December 6th, 2020 - RANDY RHOADS, CATHEDRAL, REBELLION, INTO ETERNITY, And More!

December 6, 2020, an hour ago

R.I.P. Randall William "Randy" Rhoads (OZZY OSBOURNE, QUIET RIOT): December 6th, 1956 – March 19th, 1982

Happy 29th Birthday CATHEDRAL’s Forest Of Equilibrium – December 6th, 1991

Happy 56th Birthday Uwe Lulis (REBELLION, GRAVE DIGGER) - December 6th, 1964

Happy 45th Birthday Tim Roth (INTO ETERNITY) - December 6th, 1975

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Doom EP – December 6th, 2005
Happy 14th Birthday THE ENDING’s Inside The Machine – December 6th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday THE EMPIRE SHALL FALL’s Volume 1: Solar Plexus (EP) – December 6th, 2011



ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

