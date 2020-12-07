Brave History December 7th, 2020 - NIGHTWISH, ROYAL HUNT, NITA STRAUSS, FOREIGNER, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DEATH, FLYLEAF, And More!
December 7, 2020, 9 minutes ago
Happy 23rd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Oceanborn - December 7, 1998
Happy 56th Birthday Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964
Happy 34th Birthday NITA STRAUSS (ALICE COOPER, THE IRON MAIDENS) – December 7th, 1986
Happy 36th Birthday FOREIGNER’s Agent Provocateur – December 7th, 1984
Happy 11th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday DEATH’s Live In Japan (DVD) – December 7th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live (EP) – December 7th, 2010
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007