Brave History December 7th, 2020 - NIGHTWISH, ROYAL HUNT, NITA STRAUSS, FOREIGNER, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, DEATH, FLYLEAF, And More!

December 7, 2020, 9 minutes ago

Happy 23rd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Oceanborn - December 7, 1998

Happy 56th Birthday Steen Mogensen (ROYAL HUNT) – December 7th, 1964

Happy 34th Birthday NITA STRAUSS (ALICE COOPER, THE IRON MAIDENS) – December 7th, 1986 

 

Happy 36th Birthday FOREIGNER’s Agent Provocateur – December 7th, 1984

Happy 11th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s High Impact – December 7th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday DEATH’s Live In Japan (DVD) – December 7th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday FLYLEAF’s Remember To Live (EP) – December 7th, 2010

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BLOOD OF KINGU’s De Occulta Philosophia – December 7th, 2007



